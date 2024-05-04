Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total value of $929,124.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,551.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

UTHR traded up $4.27 on Friday, hitting $262.40. 779,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $262.51. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 125.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.78.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

