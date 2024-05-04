Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,214. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

