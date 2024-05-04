Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,214. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.20.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
