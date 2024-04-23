Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

BATS:JMST remained flat at $50.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,595 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

