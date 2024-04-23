Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Takes $231,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $76.53. 396,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,036. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,124 shares of company stock worth $12,698,221 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

