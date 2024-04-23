Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Sold by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,382,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,823,000 after acquiring an additional 877,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 53,794 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 500,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 447,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.71. 63,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

