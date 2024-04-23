Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,563 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. 2,941,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,211. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

