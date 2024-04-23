Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $567.87 and last traded at $567.46. 1,314,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,467,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $554.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $605.58 and a 200-day moving average of $516.27. The stock has a market cap of $248.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.