United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Up 2.3%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.74 and last traded at $148.75. Approximately 2,519,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,297,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.14). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

