Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Up 2.5%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 502,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,489,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUNR shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $667.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.23.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Intuitive Machines had a net margin of 78.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Stories

