Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.99

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 39024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen purchased 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,559,766. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

