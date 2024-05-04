Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.83

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 261457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.76 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,297 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after buying an additional 1,596,194 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,676,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,659,000 after buying an additional 1,474,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $21,740,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,136,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,523,000 after buying an additional 812,723 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

