Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.69

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 509291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

OSCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

