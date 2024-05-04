Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $470.84

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $470.84 and last traded at $465.21, with a volume of 17776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $464.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.22.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $24,268,969 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

