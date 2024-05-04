FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

FB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. FB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

FBK traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. 119,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.12. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,886,841 shares in the company, valued at $395,736,670.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 3,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,874,640.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,886,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,736,670.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

