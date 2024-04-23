Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes $902,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 105,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,235,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IVV traded up $6.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.29. 2,549,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,447. The stock has a market cap of $435.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.49 and a 200 day moving average of $479.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.