Summit Global Investments Lowers Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,927. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.78 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

