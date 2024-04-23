JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 1.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.06 and last traded at $51.96. Approximately 1,062,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,696,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.31.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4273 dividend. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.