JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 1.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.06 and last traded at $51.96. Approximately 1,062,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,696,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.31.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4273 dividend. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,007.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,515,000.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.