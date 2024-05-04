Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance
FINS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 60,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,661. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.
Insider Transactions at Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile
