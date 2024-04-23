Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC remained flat at $34.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,823,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,566,020. The firm has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

