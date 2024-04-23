Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYFree Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 55 ($0.68) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LLOY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.73) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 41 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.56) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a market perform rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 55.33 ($0.68).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 51.14 ($0.63) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 54.28 ($0.67). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.62. The stock has a market cap of £32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,750.00%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 128,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($82,289.23). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 128,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($82,289.23). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($555,830.04). 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

