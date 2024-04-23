SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.42.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SIL

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at SilverCrest Metals

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$90,335.00. In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$98,210.00. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$90,335.00. Insiders have sold 418,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,578 in the last 90 days.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.