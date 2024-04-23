Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $40.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.