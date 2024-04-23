GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

GATX Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE GATX traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.00. 26,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,924. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.77 and its 200-day moving average is $119.83. GATX has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,694 shares of company stock worth $5,040,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

