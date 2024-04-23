NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a payout ratio of 103.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.2%.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NuStar Energy stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The company had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NS

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.