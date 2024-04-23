Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.15 and its 200-day moving average is $161.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.