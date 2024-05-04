JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 241,471 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JIRE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 67,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,257. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $62.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.