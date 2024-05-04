First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 416 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,130,000 after purchasing an additional 87,511 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $20.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $734.97. 4,535,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,178. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $419.80 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $698.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $761.75 and its 200 day moving average is $670.56.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.