First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,890 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 277,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,249,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,950,000 after buying an additional 80,201 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,675,000 after buying an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 693,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 444,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 171,963 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 146,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,743. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

