Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE GOF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.69. 658,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,743. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
