First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 510 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.60. The stock had a trading volume of 191,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,541. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

