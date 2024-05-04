Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Lockheed Martin worth $106,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,419,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,691,000 after purchasing an additional 110,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $461.95. 910,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,347. The firm has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.80 and its 200 day moving average is $445.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

