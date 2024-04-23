First Trust Senior Loan ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FTSL)

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. 317,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

