First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1666 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance
HISF traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.22. 1,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $44.98.
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
