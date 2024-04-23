REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $1.09

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 1.093 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $13.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FEPI traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,207. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.50.

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

