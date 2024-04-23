REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $1.09

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 1.093 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $13.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:FEPI traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,207. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.50.
About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.