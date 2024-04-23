DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0133 on Top Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $226.47 million and $8.83 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,676.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.77 or 0.00764536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.00127455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00042336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.66 or 0.00183967 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00108414 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,966,324,523 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

