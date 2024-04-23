BITICA COIN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $723.66 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $723.66 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011567 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001528 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,530.70 or 0.99781230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011432 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008745 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00102360 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,086,730,809 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04002518 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

