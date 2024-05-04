LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.610-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 107.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 650.08%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

