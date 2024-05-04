Steven L. Fradkin Sells 4,097 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.62. The stock had a trading volume of 927,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $89.25.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Northern Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after buying an additional 1,553,783 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $105,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,532,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after buying an additional 394,855 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

