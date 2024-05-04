IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Evercore ISI

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.39. 1,052,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.56 and a 200 day moving average of $223.84. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 8,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.