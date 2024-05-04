Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

