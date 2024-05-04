Andrew Dudum Sells 188,888 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $2,368,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 4th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $822,898.74.
- On Tuesday, February 13th, Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $931,252.64.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,006,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,508. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 0.97. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $17.16.
Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIMS
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
