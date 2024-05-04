Andrew Dudum Sells 188,888 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $2,368,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $822,898.74.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $931,252.64.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,006,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,508. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 0.97. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $17.16.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

