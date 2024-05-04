Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 113,668 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $353,942.74.

On Monday, April 1st, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18.

On Monday, March 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00.

SQ stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.45. 28,911,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,185,580. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 393.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Block by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,942,000 after purchasing an additional 212,218 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Block by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,735,000 after buying an additional 71,735 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

