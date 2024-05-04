Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $957,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,773,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,158,410.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $952,050.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $1,217,150.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $1,172,050.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,206,150.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,151,150.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,164,350.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Credo Technology Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,756. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after buying an additional 2,993,303 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,362,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $20,537,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

