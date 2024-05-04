Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Joan Bottarini Sells 10,695 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.43. 383,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.92. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on H. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

