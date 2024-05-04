Jeremy Bender Sells 70,051 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $1,252,511.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,504.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Jeremy Bender sold 9,154 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $163,398.90.

On Friday, February 16th, Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $116,128.75.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. 1,163,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of -1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 32,238 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 91,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAWN. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAWN

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.