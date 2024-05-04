Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Evercore ISI

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.

CHD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,815. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.65. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

