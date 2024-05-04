Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Chairman Richard K. Templeton Sells 104,000 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $71,009,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TXN traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.91. 4,543,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average of $162.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

