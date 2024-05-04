Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $175.00 at Evercore ISI

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.30.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.61. 1,640,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,386. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.06. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

