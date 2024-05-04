Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Service Co. International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-3.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.800 EPS.
SCI stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.59. 1,298,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,503. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.
Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.
