Evercore ISI Cuts Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $114.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,622. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,538,000 after purchasing an additional 509,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,108,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

